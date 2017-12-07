LaMalfa supports declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after President Donald Trump declared that the United States will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The U.S. embassy in Israel will also be moved to Jerusalem.

LaMalfa said: “The President’s decision today to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is one that I strongly support, and is simply recognizing what has long been reality. This sends a strong message that the U.S. is committed to achieving peace in the region and will not be bullied by terrorism or threats of violence. Both houses of Congress voted overwhelmingly to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 1995, and this declaration is simply a long-overdue affirmation of that law. Recognizing the sovereignty of one of our strongest allies is a smart decision, and one that will ultimately allow for more stability in the region.”

In 1995, Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act, requiring the American Embassy to be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and calling for the undivided recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The law passed the Senate 93-5 and passed the House 374-37. Since Israel has been in control of Jerusalem, they have protected all religious sites and ensured access to them for all faiths, something that was not done previously.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.