LaMalfa said: “The immediate danger at Oroville Dam has passed, but our work to ensure that the community’s concerns are addressed is not over. It’s extremely important that FERC consider the lessons of the spillway failure, and I’m confident that the Commissioners took to heart our message that rushing to relicense the dam would be a mistake. It’s in the best interest of public safety to ensure that the most recent data available is considered, and the current decade-old review of the dam simply isn’t adequate.”

Nielsen said: “I appreciate Congressman LaMalfa facilitating meetings with White House and other federal officials. These were productive meetings, and I am confident they have a better understanding of the magnitude of this crisis and the need for expedient and sustained commitment to dealing with the Oroville Dam and all downstream effects.”

Gallagher said: “I appreciate Congressman LaMalfa’s efforts in facilitating several key meetings with federal agencies like FERC so that we could express the views of our constituents with respect to the spillway failure and ongoing work at Oroville Dam. I felt the meetings were very productive and will further our objectives of changing the status quo, ensuring accountability, and addressing the very real impacts to the people of Oroville and all the communities downstream of the Dam.”

At right: Rep. Doug LaMalfa and a delegation of North State leaders meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. to highlight the effects of the Oroville Dam spillway failure.

The North State delegation’s meetings included the following:

White House personnel: North State leaders met with senior White House officials to highlight the impacts of the spillway failure on the region, urge consideration of the incident in relicensing, and advocate for improvements to State Route 70.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioners Cheryl LaFleur and Robert Powelson: The Congressman and North State delegation illustrated the impacts to the community, local governments, and regional economy posed by the spillway failure, and urged FERC Commissioners to fully consider pending reviews of the incident.

Army Corps of Engineers: The delegation met with Eric Halprin, the head of Army Corps dam and levee oversight, to discuss safe operations of Oroville Dam and repairs to key sections of Feather River levees damaged by high flow during the spillway failure.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): FEMA personnel met with the group to discuss federal assistance to repair damage caused by the spillway incident and backfill local government costs.

Department of Transportation (DOT): DOT personnel met with the delegation to discuss State Route 70 improvement plans and provided an overview of federal funding opportunities to assist plans to increase the highway to four lanes.

