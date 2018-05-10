

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after meeting with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, newly appointed USDA Interim Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, and bipartisan members of the House and Senate.

At this historic meeting, Secretaries Perdue and Zinke signed a memorandum of understanding which reaffirms the commitment that both USDA and Interior will work together to combat wildfires. Both departments have agreed to share resources to achieve this goal, including money, staff, firefighting technology, aircraft, and more.



LaMalfa said: “The coming together of these two departments is a truly historic occasion. Both USDA and Interior recognize that the only way to successfully fight and prevent wildfires is to work together and share resources. When a wildfire occurs, rapid response is critical, and there’s no better way to expedite that process than to have increased coordination between departments. Newly appointed Interim Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen also agreed that thinning dead trees is a necessary prevention method. I appreciate her early attention to this problem and look forward to her upcoming site visit. The signing of this memorandum of understanding is a positive and proactive step towards unprecedented agency and department collaboration ahead of the 2018 wildfire season, and the bipartisan nature of this meeting shows that it’s not a Republican or Democrat issue, but an American issue.” LaMalfa said:

