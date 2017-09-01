LaMalfa said: “Americans are counting on Congress to reduce and reform their tax burden to spur our economy. Today, the President laid out the road map to help craft tax reform as Congress finalizes its plans to pursue the first significant change to our overly complicated tax code in decades. This is about keeping hard-earned money where it belongs – in the hands of American families – not in the loose fingers of the government. As things stand, our tax code is unnecessarily complex and puts American businesses at a steep disadvantage in the international marketplace. The President is right, this is a once in a generation opportunity to reduce the tax burden for Americans and with it, bring back dollars stranded overseas and jobs into our US economy.”

