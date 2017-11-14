LaMalfa said: “Crumbling roads and other infrastructure have long plagued rural California, especially in the North State, making it harder to efficiently fight fires and manage disasters when they happen. Repairing some of our dilapidated forest service roads will also expand recreation opportunities for local residents, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, etc. I am happy to see these funds allocated for Northern California, and I look forward to the tangible benefit these projects will have in our area.”

A breakdown of the grant funding is as follows:

$684,009.00 – Forest Service Road Repair Project – Butte

$3,954,000.00 – Forest Service Road Repair Project – Mendocino, Tehama

$9,000,000.00 – Forest Service Road Repair Project – Tuolumne, Nevada

$2,925,523.00 – California Department of Transportation for Highway Repair

$34,500,000.00 – California Department of Transportation for Highway Repair

