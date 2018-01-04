On Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at approximately 8:30 a.m. the deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detained Adrian Bolayog as he arrived for a scheduled court date regarding a restraining order violation involving his ex-girlfriend. Detectives were aware of this court date several days ago and alerted Washoe County Law Enforcement that Bolayog was possibly going to show up for the court date. Bolayog was arrested on his Shasta County Arrest Warrant related to the robbery investigation and will be booked into the Washoe County Jail pending extradition to Shasta County. The 2014 Subaru, Nevada License Plate# 149YJH has also been located outside the courthouse and has been secured as evidence. Detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit are enroute to Washoe County to conduct follow up for the investigation.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance over the last six days; Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Red Bluff Police Department, Corning Police Department, California Highway Patrol, CHP Air Operations, Anderson Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Police Department.