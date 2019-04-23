On April 24, 2019, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Trinity River Management Unit will be conducting a nine-acre prescribed fire to remove understory fuels on National Forest System lands in the area of Trinity Lake and Minersville. This prescribed burn will complete the 115 acre Lake Forest Plantations Fuels Reduction Project and is another component of the plan to reduce understory vegetation and excess fuel loadings within plantations across the forest.

The expected initiation date is dependent upon several factors, including, but not limited to favorable weather and site conditions. The small 9-acre plantation will be burned as conditions allow. The unit is adjacent to Granite Peak road, approximately one and a half miles west of Ridgeville on the Stuarts Fork arm of Trinity Lake.

The Lake Forest Plantations prescribed fire will create smoke that will be visible along Highway 3 near Bushy Tail Campground, Ridgeville, and multiple vista points along the Lake. Although this prescribed fire should be completed in one day, smoke may continue to be visible the following few days. Fire managers will be coordinating with the Air Quality Management Board to ensure compliance with air quality regulations and health and safety conditions prior to project ignition.

The prescribed fire operation will create a landscape with a reduced amount of ladder fuels and dead vegetation. Once treated, the site will provide a safer place for firefighters to work and better opportunities to control fires because of reduced fire behavior. This project is also being conducted in cooperation with the Pacific Southwest Research Station to assess the effects of fire within plantations.