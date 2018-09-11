A Carr Fire Benefit hosted by the Cascade Theatre will take place on Saturday, October 27th with all proceeds benefiting Carr Fire recovery efforts. A Carr Fire Benefit hosted by the Cascade Theatre will take place onwith all proceeds benefiting Carr Fire recovery efforts.

Tickets are on sale now!

Kris Kristofferson is a Country Music Hall of Famer who ranks among the most versatile of American talents. Known for hit songs “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” and “ Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” Kristofferson helped redefine country songwriting. In 2017, The Cedar Creek Sessions was a Grammy Nominee for Best Americana Album.

Ben Haggard is country legend Merle Haggard’s youngest son. Ben began playing with The Strangers at the age of 15 and toured with his father Merle Haggard playing lead guitar. Since the death of his father, Ben age 23, tours with his brother Noel and The Strangers finishing his father’s dates. Ben’s largest influences include Roy Nichols, Reggie Young, James Burton, Grady Martin and of course his father, Merle.

Don’t miss out when these two take center stage for an intimate benefit show!