On Nov. 8, 2017, KIXE TV was presented the 2017 Deborah Anne Humphreys’ “Educate” Award by the Gerber Change Awards Committee during the KIXE Holiday Auction.

The 2017 Gerber Change Awards committee voted to award the Deborah Anne Humphreys “Educate” Memorial Award to KIXE TV for their endless contribution to education through public broadcasting.

Deborah Anne Humphreys’ was born the second of eight children to Francis Miller. She graduated from Red Bluff High School and grew up in Gerber, CA. She married Tommie Humphreys on August 15, 1970 in Gerber, CA. They were married for 44 years. Having lived in the community most of her life she was a teacher at Gerber Elementary School and served the board of trustees for many years.

The Deborah Anne Humphreys’ “Educate” Memorial Award is an award bestowed upon five recipients from Northern California who instill any of the following qualities; Philanthropy, Education, Volunteering, Imagination, & Peace. “KIXE TV has contributed selflessly and has given back to our community” says Danny Muñoz, Event Chair. “My family grew up watching KIXE and we value the educational values PBS provide to our community”

This year’s award would have been presented to KIXE along with four other deserving recipients during the 2017 Gerber Changes Awards Ceremony to be held on November 11th. KIXE representatives are unable to attend the Gala this year due to KIXE hosting the 9th night of its nine night(s) Holiday Auction. Therefore Danny Muñoz, Event Chair and Committee members Olga Arteaga, Juan Muñoz, María Muñoz, Leticia Rodríguez, Yesenia Topete, Rodolfo Becerra, Lorena Cedillo, Lenia García, Gloria De Jesús, Alex Rodríguez and Mary Torres presented KIXE with this prestigious award live on-air during the televised event. Danny Muñoz volunteered as an auctioneer and the committee volunteered as the phone bank taking bids.

About the Gerber Change Awards

The Gerber Change Awards are hosted by recording artist and Northern California native Danny Muñoz, whom since a little boy envisioned of bringing a red carpet event to Gerber. A one of a kind event for Tehama County and the first for the small town of Gerber. “Honorees take home a one of a kind award designed and manufactured by a prestigious and well known company who has designed such symbolic awards as the Emmy’s, Golden Globes, Alma Awards, MTV Video Music and Movie Awards, CFDA Awards, GLADD Awards, American Music Awards and many others” says Danny Muñoz. Proceeds from the event go to the annual Gerber Children’s Christmas Fiesta to be held on December 23rd. Hundreds of kids from Gerber and from surrounding communities receive free presents, they get to meet Santa and break the traditional piñata full of candy. This year the Change Awards are being presented by Human Trafficking Survivor Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 organization that provides the necessary resources such as: education, psychological and physical assistance to all survivors. To purchase tickets you can contact Danny Muñoz directly at 323-632-4385.