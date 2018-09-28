What: KIXE Mister Rogers’ “It’s You I Like” Cardigan Walk Dates: September 29, 9 AM to 1 PM. Where: Anderson River Park – KC Grove Contact: Rob Keenan , rkeenan@kixe.org or (530) 243-5493

Join KIXE TV and Far Northern Regional Center and Healthy Shasta for a free day of inclusion and fun, Saturday, September 29 from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Hosted by Mike Mangas and featuring a cardigan fun walk sponsored by Healthy Shasta, this event celebrates Mister Rogers’ 90th birthday as well as the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking children’s program, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The day which features activities from Far Northern Regional Center, Healthy Shasta, Broad Horizons and First 5 of California Express is modeled after Fred Rogers’ philosophies of caring and respect

The centerpiece of the event is our easy access cardigan walk in which anyone of any ability can participate. You won’t want to miss this activity so be sure and be at the park by 9:00 AM.

Other participants and activities include Anderson Police Department K-9, Anderson Fire Department, Shasta Wildlife Rescue, California Fish and Wildlife, North State Parent, Expressive Learning Center, Mains’l and food vendors.

Join us this Saturday, September 29 at 9 AM for KIXE TV and the Mister Rogers’ “It’s You I Like” Cardigan Walk.

KIXE would like to thank the following sponsors: Dignity Health, PG&E, Cornerstone Community Bank, Healthy Shasta, Custom Imprints and Mt. Shasta Spring Water.