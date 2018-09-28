What: Witherell’s Antiques Free Appraisal Days Date: October 24th -27th Where: Red Bluff, Redding, Mt. Shasta, Weaverville Contact: Rob Keenan, Director of Programming rkeenan@kixe.org / (530) 243-5493

What’s your treasure?

Is it a rare book discovered in a dusty stack? Is it a hand-written letter, dating back to the Revolutionary War and passed down through generations? Is it a piece of artwork, purchased at a garage sale but worthy of a museum?

The discovery of a special something is just part of the thrill, says art and antique expert Brian Witherell. Just as exciting is finding out the stories behind these items – true or otherwise — and what they might be worth.

KIXE is the PBS member station serving Siskiyou, Modoc, Trinity, Shasta, Lassen, Tehama, Plumas, Glenn, Butte and Colusa counties and has been airing “Antiques Roadshow” since 1997. Witherell’s has provided appraisers for Antiques Roadshow since 2001 and is bringing that experience to four KIXE viewing communities.

Free—Please limit to a single best item—Photos of larger or fragile items are acceptable.

Tehama County Evaluation Day

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24

Where: Tehama County Arts Council, 710 Main St., Red Bluff

Phone: 530-391-3259

Shasta County Evaluation Day

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25

Where: North Valley Art League, 48 Quartz Hill Road, Redding

Phone: 530-243-1023

Siskiyou County Evaluation Day

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26

Where: Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum, 1 N Old Stage Rd, Mount Shasta

Phone: 530- 926-5508

Trinity County Evaluation Day

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Main Street Gallery, 490 Main St., Weaverville

Phone: 530-623-9259