What: Free Community film series Date: First Thursday of each month at California Street Labs Where: 1313 California Street, Redding Contact: KIXE TV Rob Keenan, Director of Programming rkeenan@kixe.org / (530) 243-5493 Contact: Shasta Living Streets Anne Thomas, Executive Director athomas@shastalivingstreets.org

A collaboration between Shasta Living Streets and KIXE TV bringing free family friendly content and events to downtown Redding

Free and open to the public.

Snacks and beverages are available for purchase. Please feel free to bring food from one of your favorite local restaurants within an easy 5-minute walk from our venue.

5:00 PM- come meet a favorite PBS Kids character, watch a show and do an activity

6:00 PM – Community viewing and discussion of a PBS show

May 2 nd “Let’s Go Luna” and “10 Modern Marvels that Changed the World”

“Let’s Go Luna” and “10 Modern Marvels that Changed the World” June 6 th “ Sesame Street” and “Inside the Megafire”

Sesame Street” and “Inside the Megafire” July 11 th “Ready, Jet Go” and “Our California”

“Ready, Jet Go” and “Our California” August 1 st “Daniel Tiger” and “Our California”

“Daniel Tiger” and “Our California” September 5th “Arthur” and “Our California”

“Inside the Megafire” is part of the NOVA television series and was filmed locally in the aftermath of the Camp Fire.

“Our California” is an upbeat magazine-style show focusing on things to do and places to go in our north state.

For more information visit www.kixe.org