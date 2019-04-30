What: Free Community film series
Date: First Thursday of each month at California Street Labs
Where: 1313 California Street, Redding
Contact: KIXE TV Rob Keenan, Director of Programming
rkeenan@kixe.org / (530) 243-5493
Contact: Shasta Living Streets Anne Thomas, Executive Director
A collaboration between Shasta Living Streets and KIXE TV bringing free family friendly content and events to downtown Redding
Free and open to the public.
Snacks and beverages are available for purchase. Please feel free to bring food from one of your favorite local restaurants within an easy 5-minute walk from our venue.
5:00 PM- come meet a favorite PBS Kids character, watch a show and do an activity
6:00 PM – Community viewing and discussion of a PBS show
- May 2nd “Let’s Go Luna” and “10 Modern Marvels that Changed the World”
- June 6th “Sesame Street” and “Inside the Megafire”
- July 11th “Ready, Jet Go” and “Our California”
- August 1st “Daniel Tiger” and “Our California”
- September 5th “Arthur” and “Our California”
“Inside the Megafire” is part of the NOVA television series and was filmed locally in the aftermath of the Camp Fire.
“Our California” is an upbeat magazine-style show focusing on things to do and places to go in our north state.
For more information visit www.kixe.org