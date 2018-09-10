Hyampom, Calif. – September 10, 2018, 7 p.m.The Kerlin Fire is 1,715 acres and is 42% contained. There are 795 resources working on the fire. The Kerlin Fire is burning west of the community of Hyampom on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The fire is not affecting Highway 299 or the Hyampom Road between Hayfork and Hyampom.

The fire has laid down and is currently being held within its current containment lines. Crews were able to finish bringing the fire strategically to existing containment lines west of County Road 311 near Middle and Mill Creeks. Crews continued to patrol, mop up, strengthen containment lines and pull hose from cold lines. Suppression repair continues.

Crews will be on the fire tonight, patrolling and extinguishing any remaining hot spots.

Weather tonight will be cooler with general northern upslope winds switching to downslope after sunset. Winds should taper off after midnight.

As of 4:30 pm on September 9, 2018, all MANDATORY evacuations on the Kerlin Fire have been changed to ADVISORY. That includes structures west of the South Fork of the Trinity River from the Lower South Fork Road/ Pelletreau Road intersection north to Salmon Rock, due west to the Humboldt-Trinity County Line, south to the 3N32 B Spur (at the south end of Section 30), due east to the Pelletreau Road, along the north side of the Pelletreau Road back to the intersection with Lower South Fork Road.

For more information and a photo gallery of the fire, please visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/6189.