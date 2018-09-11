Image options: [ Full Size ]

September 11, 2018

Hyampom, Calif. – September 11, 2018, 7 a.m.The Kerlin Fire is 1,748 acres and is 60% contained. There are 795 resources working on the fire, including four helicopters and fixed wing aircraft as needed and available.

Last night was another quiet night, and firefighters on the line continued to patrol the fire perimeter and to mop up the northern edge of the fire. Last night was the last full night shift, although crews will remain assigned to patrol the fire perimeter for the next few nights.

Priorities today will be to continue mop up, strengthen established containment lines and to backhaul any excess hose and equipment that remains on the fireline.

Weather will continue with a cooling trend through Thursday, with north to northwest winds picking up in the afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m. on September 9, 2018, all MANDATORY evacuations on the Kerlin Fire have been changed to ADVISORY. That includes structures west of the South Fork of the Trinity River from the Lower South Fork Road/ Pelletreau Road intersection north to Salmon Rock, due west to the Humboldt-Trinity County Line, south to the 3N32 B Spur (at the south end of Section 30), due east to the Pelletreau Road, along the north side of the Pelletreau Road back to the intersection with Lower South Fork Road.

