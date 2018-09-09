Hyampom, Calif. – September 9, 2018, 7 a.m.The Kerlin Fire remains at 1645 acres and 13% contained. There are 531 resources working on the fire, including five helicopters and fixed wing aircraft as needed and available Good humidity recovery helped moderate fire conditions overnight. Crews prioritized work on dozer lines near Middle Creek and along the Mill Creek Road, where dozer lines were improved and fire hose was put in place for eventual strategic firing, when and if conditions permit. They also continued to mop up around the fire, looking for any remaining heat or snags near the perimeter that could threaten containment if tested by wind. Today, crews will work along the Pelletreau Road to remove hazard trees that could fail, causing hazards to firefighters and potentially threaten lines. Weather today is predicted to be about the same as yesterday, with gusty seasonal winds developing in the afternoon. Due to cool temperatures and high humidity overnight, the smoke inversion is expected to persist in the area for slightly longer today. Smoky conditions can hamper aircraft visibility.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for residents west of the South Fork of the Trinity River from the Lower South Fork Road/ Pelletreau Road intersection north to Salmon Rock, due west to the Humboldt-Trinity County Line, south to the 3N32 B Spur (at the south end of Section 30), due east to the Pelletreau Road, along the north side of the Pelletreau Road back to the intersection with Lower South Fork Road. The Red Cross Shelter, formerly located in Hayfork, has been closed.