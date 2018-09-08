Hyampom, Calif. – September 8, 2018, 7 a.m.The Kerlin Fire is currently mapped at 1,625 acres and 0% contained. There are 393 resources working on the fire.

The fire continued to back slowly toward dozer line west of the community of Hyampom, reducing vegetation and further securing that line. Little growth was reported on the southern or western fire perimeter, and crews continued to work directly on the fire’s edge, mopping up and securing line in advance of strong winds predicted for tomorrow. The fire showed the most growth overnight on its northern edge, and is established over Mill Creek, although it remains slightly south of Middle Creek. Crews are taking advantage of calm conditions this morning to build lines along Forest Road 3N14 to the Old Mill site along the base of the slope to arrest northern and western spread.

The weather today is expected to be similar to yesterday, with slightly stronger prevalent winds developing in the afternoon. Humidity recovery overnight was moderate, and firefighters are expecting the smoke inversion to lift today by about noon. Stronger winds are predicted for tomorrow, and fire lines could be tested.

An evacuation order remains in effect for residents along County Road 311 from Lake Mountain Ranch to Deadman’s Point. The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at the Solid Rock Church, located at the intersection of Highway 3 and Tule Creek Road, in Hayfork. The shelter is open for people evacuating the Kerlin Fire in Trinity County.