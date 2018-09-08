Image options: [ Full Size ]

September 8, 2018

The Kerlin Fire is burning west of the community of Hyampom on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The fire is not affecting Highway 299 or the Hyampom Road between Hayfork and Hyampom.

2:30 p.m. Update: Kerlin Fire mandatory evacuation area made smaller (no longer includes area north of Salmon Rock.) Please see map for details.

Effective Sept 8, 2018 at NOON·

EVACUATION AREA: TRINITY COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for structures west of the South Fork of the Trinity River from the Lower South Fork Road/ Pelletreau Road intersection north to Salmon Rock, due west to the Humboldt-Trinity County Line, south to the 3N32 B Spur (at the south end of Section 30), due east to the Pelletreau Road, along the north side of the Pelletreau Road back to the intersection with Lower South Fork Road.

This mandatory evacuation order supersedes any previously posted evacuation information.