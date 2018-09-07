A PUBLIC MEETING will be held at the Hyampom Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. TONIGHT, September 7, 2018

Hyampom, Calif. – The Kerlin Fire is currently mapped at 1228 acres and 0% contained. There are 296 resources working on the fire, including three helicopters and air tankers as needed and available.

Crews worked yesterday to prioritize line building on the eastern side of the fire, and were largely able to hold it directly on its active edge (Forest Roads 32N35 and west of 32N44) through the night. The fire did push over the line in several places, but crews were able to pick up those slopovers promptly. Firefighters have also been working on dozer lines behind the sawmill, utilizing County Road 311 and the Kerlin Creek Road to create contingency lines should the fire push to the east/northeast today. On the southern edge of the fire, crews held the line directly along the ridgetop and Forest Road 35N44. Firefighters will look today for opportunities to catch the fire on ridgetops and roads on the northern and western edges of the fire.

Weather today is predicted to remain warm and dry, with prevalent seasonal winds affecting fire behavior. The smoke inversion is expected to lift a bit earlier today due to decreased moisture recovery overnight, and gusty winds are expected, especially in drainages.

An evacuation order remains in effect for residents along County Road 311 from Lake Mountain Ranch to Dead Man’s Point. The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at the Solid Rock Church, located at the intersection of Highway 3 and Tule Creek Road, in Hayfork. The shelter is open for people evacuating the Kerlin Fire in Trinity County.