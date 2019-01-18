Click on ad for more info

On January 17, 2019, around 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Premier RV Resorts, located on North Boulder Drive, after a citizen came home to their RV and found an unknown male inside it. Officers quickly arrived and confirmed that someone was still inside the RV and had locked themselves in the bathroom. The suspect was uncooperative, refused to exit and was forcibly holding the bathroom door shut to prevent officers from placing him under arrest. Officers pried the door open and K9 Otto was deployed inside. Brandon Philip Frisbie, 32 years of Redding, was taken into custody.

Brandon Frisbie lied about his identity and provided a false name. The investigation revealed that Frisbie had a felony warrant for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for drug related offenses. Frisbie was taken to Shasta Regional Medical Center for medical treatment and then transported to the Shasta County Jail. He was booked for burglary, resisting arrest, a felony warrant and violation of his PRCS.