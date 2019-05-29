On May 28, 2019, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Officer Stenderup and Officer Vega observed a vehicle failing to stop at a red light at the intersection of Hartnell Avenue and Churn Creek Road. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified as Grantland A. Gile, (51 years old) of Redding. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Sarah A. Schaar (29 years old) of Redding.

During the traffic stop, officers learned Gile was on probation for domestic violence and Schaar had a no-bail warrant for her arrest. Officers arrested Schaar for her outstanding warrant and placed her in a patrol vehicle. Officer Vega returned to the suspect vehicle and contacted Gile. While speaking with Gile, Officer Vega observed Gile reaching around the vehicle and not following his commands. Gile started the vehicle and suddenly accelerated almost striking Officer Vega. Officer Vega had to jump out the way to avoid being struck by Gile’s vehicle. Gile fled the area at a high rate of speed with disregard for the public’s safety. Officer Kofford and his K-9 Hank pursued after Gile.

Redding Police Officers pursued after Gile through the eastside of Redding. The pursuit ultimately ended after spike strips were used by Redding and Anderson police officers. The pursuit ended at the TA Truck Stop. Gile came to a stop but refused to exit the vehicle and follow officer’s commands. After a lengthy attempted negotiation, K-9 Hank was deployed. Gile resisted and kicked K-9 Hank and fought officers. Gile was taken into custody with the assistance of K-9 Hank. Gile was later taken to a local hospital and medically treated.

Schaar was arrested for her no-bail warrant and Gile was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest, evading a peace officer, willful and malicious harm of a police K-9 and a probation violation. Both were booked into the Shasta County Jail.