An arson fire left 1/2 acre burned at the Palo Cedro Community Park

Cal Fire spokesperson Cheryl Buliavac, reports that on Aug. 8, 2018, there were two fires in Palo Cedro area. At 12:26 p.m. fire emergency vehicles were dispatched to a fire on Deschutes Road that burned ¼ acre. Then at 6:18 p.m. a second fire broke out in a Palo Cedro Community Park field on Cedro Lane burning ½ acre.

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the two fires in Palo Cedro and charges are pending with the Shasta County District Attorney’s office.