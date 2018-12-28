On Dec. 27, 2018, a Shasta County jury found Edward Allen Pulfer guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater, and vehicular hit and run, all misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 14, 2018 when officers responded to a report of a hit and run in Cottonwood. Witnesses observed a small SUV weaving just prior to hitting an Escalade in the opposite lane of traffic. The SUV did not stop and continued to drive leaving the area, but left behind its bumper and front license plate. The license plate led to Edward Allen Pulfer’s residence. CHP – Redding Officer Ringwelski contacted the defendant, who immediately showed signs of intoxication. The defendant admitted to drinking prior to driving, and to getting into a collision.