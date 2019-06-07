Vicki Lowes started working at Junction Elementary School in Palo Cedro on Aug. 22, 1990. After 28 years, she has decided to retire from the secretarial job that her husband Brian says, “Was a perfect fit for her.”

Vicki started at Junction as an instructional aide, after four years she started helping then secretary Rhonda Franklin in the office. After two years, Rhonda left leaving Vicki to slip into full-time secretary position for 22 years.

During some of these years, she would spend as middle school office secretary, then her office was moved to the elementary campus, where she remained secretary for both campuses.

Brian shared that Vicki loved her job and the people she works with. But her true legacy will be the multitude of children’s lives she has touched. He said, “No matter how stressful things are at any particular moment, you could never tell, she always talked with a smile on her face to every parent, child, co-worker, and supervisor.

Vicki’s fellow co-workers wanted to show how much they will be missing her by sharing some warm thoughts.

Vicki is kind, calm, organized and knowledgeable. I will always remember being new to the district, and Vicki making sure to be especially helpful to me. She is the quintessential school secretary and will be sorely missed. Alita Sutherland, Kindergarten Teacher

Vicki is Super Woman! Look up the word “amazing” in the dictionary and you will find a picture of Vicki. Trina Harvey, Fourth Grade Teacher

I have worked with Vicki for decades! She is the type of person who thinks of every last detail to efficiently manage Junction School. Most of us have absolutely no idea of all the jobs Vicki does for Junction School, and I truly can’t imagine life at school without her. I realize there is a time to rest, move on to new chapters in life, and leave a legacy behind. Although my heart is heavy, I know Vicki deserves what she has worked so hard to achieve. We live in a close community, and Vicki has connected us with her love and dedication. Now, she gets to give more of that to her wonderful family. I will miss you with all my heart, Vicki. Love forever, Susan Moreno, Third Grade Teacher

Vicki Lowes contributed to the Junction community through her diligent approach to meeting the students, staff, and community needs. Her cheerful smile and “can do” attitude highlighted the knowledge and expertise that she brought to her career. Ms. Vicki strove to improve the day of each person she encountered. Edward Schneider, Middle School Teacher

Miss Vicki – She is the glue, staples and duct tape that has held Junction together for as long as I have been around. Her effortless way of doing her job shows everyone who walks through that door, their child is in good hands. We all know that behind the scenes, she is working ferociously to ensure we look good. Vicki is always laughing…..always smiling….and always ready to cover for any mischief that happens in the office. I am beyond thrilled that she is able to retire during her youth so that she may enjoy many, many, many years of bliss with her hubby, children and grandchildren. There is a definite hole in the heart of Junction. Erin Lee, Middle School teacher/Athletic Director