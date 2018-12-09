On Dec. 7, 2018, the Honorable Judge Cara Beatty sentenced Grace Ward to life in prison with parole eligibility beginning after 18 years. This sentence follows Ward’s plea to second-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

In the early morning hours of January 7, 2018, Ward intentionally drove into oncoming traffic on I-5. Four cars had to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit, head on, by Ward. She ultimately hit and killed, 29-year old, Ryan Folsom of Oregon. Ryan Folsom was on his way to Sacramento for an interview at UC Davis Medical Center as a doctor. He was the father of three small sons.

At today’s sentencing hearing, Ryan’s wife Lauren and mother Mindy both addressed the court. They described their heartbreaking loss and generously offered forgiveness to Ward.

This case was investigated by CHP – Redding Investigator Gerstmar and prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kafel.