WHAT: Manuscript Ailing? Call the ( Book ) Doctor! WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 2019 ~10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WHERE: All Saints Episcopal Church Memorial Hall, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA

On Saturday, January 12, journalist and professional editor George Winship will speak about the process he uses to help his clients restructure their book manuscripts and polish them for publication. With a wealth of experience as a ghostwriter, editor and researcher, George will explain how he diagnoses manuscripts that are ailing to come up with just the right prescription for success.

George earned his MA in Journalism from the University of Oregon in 1980.

He then spent nearly 34 years writing nonfiction articles, features and columns for newspapers in Oregon, Montana and northern California. For seven years, from 2007-2014, he was editor of the Anderson Valley Post, a weekly newspaper.

In 2005, George launched The Village Wordsmith, a business that specializes in helping writers get published in print or, more recently, on digital platforms such as Kindle, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble’s Book Nook, Smashwords and Apple’s iBooks.