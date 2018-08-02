Dear Editor:

I don’t “hate” anyone or anything save for obvious evil. I happen to think that Bethel is a for profit cult that uses people for monetary gain and is not really Christian as far as I can see in my limited experience with them. (mostly negative)

But last Wednesday evening at around 1 am we finally couldn’t stand it anymore and piled into the car & drove out from Jones Valley to see the extent of this fire in Redding and to decide whether or not we needed to start packing up to evacuate!

On a whim, we decided to drive up to Bethel to get a visual vantage point on the fire. Well, guess what? When we got to the parking lot there were big red cones across the road and a GUARD blocking the entrance to their HUGE parking lot. Heaven forbid that anyone should take refuge there! It might hurt PROFITS!!!

I just turned around and shook my head and said to my wife: “Not very Christian”. So I did not have a very high estimation of Bethel before my latest experience and that little experiment in empirical evidence only hardens my belief that Bethel is not a good place. They sure have good security though. They have quite the goon squad there. You don’t need government or official “permission” to perform charity. Indeed, it’s none of the governments’ business. There were PLENTY of spontaneous outpourings of charity, goodwill and Christian love and action coming from many individuals and organizations and for the most part, they DID NOT ask permission for their efforts. Bethel’s first reaction was to protect themselves from others in need. That tells me anyway, all I need to know about the leadership of Bethel cult.

I don’t hate them. I do feel that many good people have been lead astray by money grubbing opportunists there.

Gary Morrison

Jones Valley