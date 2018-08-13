Line Drive Baseball Academy will hold a contract signing day for players and parents from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Fratelli’s Pizza, 1774 California St. in Redding.

At the signing day, players will have an opportunity to meet the coaches and learn more about Line Drive Baseball Academy’s philosophy.

The Academy offers four teams – 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U – and the fall season runs from late August through November. Teams will enter three to four tournaments and play up to eight doubleheaders. Cost is $500 for 12U and $550 for all other teams. A deposit of half the fee is due at the signing day.

Line Drive Baseball Academy is a nonprofit youth baseball program dedicated to developing young baseball players in preparation for high school and college baseball. All coaches and managers are seasoned professionals with high expectations of themselves, their players and their players’ families.

For more information, follow Line Drive Baseball Academy on Facebook.