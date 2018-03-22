On March 21, 2018, at 8:11 p.m., a Redding Police Officer was on patrol in the area of California Street and South Street when she observed two vehicles near the intersection that had just been involved in a collision. It was discovered that one of the vehicles had significant damage with three people trapped inside, one of which was deceased. A fourth passenger was able to exit the vehicle and had minor injuries. The second vehicle had moderate damage but the driver was uninjured. The Redding Fire Department and medical personnel were requested to the scene to assist the involved parties.

Multiple officers from the Redding Police Department responded and an investigation was initiated. The preliminary investigation revealed Larose Marie Kelly, 41 years of Garberville, was driving a 1972 Chevy 2 door traveling west on South Street approaching the intersection of California Street with 3 passengers in the vehicle. Kelly entered the intersection on a red light and was struck by a 2017 Toyota pickup which was traveling south on California Street.

After being removed from the vehicle, Kelly was interviewed and found to be under the influence of alcohol. After completing field sobriety tests it was determined Kelly was intoxicated to the level she was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle and was taken into custody for driving DUI causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Kelly was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated for injuries she sustained during the collision. She will be booked in the Shasta County Jail once she is medically cleared.

Three passengers from Kelly’s vehicle sustained injuries during the collision. One was released from the scene with minor injuries, a second was transported to the hospital where he is still receiving medical care, and the third is deceased.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Department Traffic Division at 530-225-4200.