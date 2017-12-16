An intoxicated man driving a Jaguar sports car attempted to evade police, only to crash into a guard rail at Victor Avenue and Conifer Way.

At 1:55 am, when Officer Jamie Rouland spotted the speeding Jaguar as it travelled eastbound on Cypress Avenue towards Victor Avenue. As Officer Rouland attempted to catch up to the Jaguar with red lights activated and siren blaring, the Jaguar ran the red signal light while turning southbound on Victor Ave. The car continued to speed southbound until it struck the guardrail on the bridge just south of Conifer Way. The driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jaguar was arrested for evading the police. He was identified as Jordan Lawrence Bettes, age 24, of Redding. Bettes was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He had been driving with a suspended license, and he was also on probation for driving under the influence. Those charges were added as well.

Bettes had minor, non-life threatening injuries, but he was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center as a precaution prior to booking at the Shasta County Jail.

The bridge railing sustained minor damage, but the suspect vehicle had to be towed.