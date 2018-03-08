A man was arrested late Wednesday night for assaulting one neighbor with an airsoft rifle and threatening another with a knife.

On March 7, 2018 at 10:28 pm, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Azoulay Court. As the officers were responding to the call, witnesses were reporting a man manipulating some type of assault rifle in the common area of the complex.

Officers entered the apartment complex parking lot to discover an airsoft rifle that had the appearance of an AR-15 rifle and a military-style fixed-blade knife on the ground. Two victims came forward to explain that an intoxicated neighbor created a disturbance in the complex.

The suspect was in a loud argument with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the complex, when the two neighbors tried to calm him down. He brandished the knife at one man before going into his apartment to retrieve the airsoft rifle. He exited his apartment and shot the other man several times at close range before fleeing eastbound across Victor Avenue.

An ambulance was summoned for the man who was shot by the hard plastic projectiles. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted with a search for the suspect. Within about twenty minutes, a witness on the 1800 block of Whaley Road called to say a man appeared to be hiding from the helicopter. When officers arrived in the area, neighbors pointed to bushes near the end of the cul-de-sac. The officers located the suspect hiding in the bushes. He surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Drew David Luera, age 28. Luera was booked at Shasta County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a knife in a threatening manner.