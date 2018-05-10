People living with a mental illness will spend, on average, five or six hours in a month in the care of mental health professionals, even if they are receiving intensive treatment. Because of this, communities play a substantial role in sustaining the healing process. It’s often the patience and encouragement of loved ones, friends and neighbors that make the biggest difference.

Intermountain Mental Health Week features five FREE events that will give residents of Shasta County small towns resources they can use to support someone going through a mental health challenge:

Finding Hope in Our Neighbors: A Stand Against Stigma Forum – 6-8 p.m. (reception at 5:30 p.m.), Tuesday, May 15 th at the Intermountain Evangelical Free Church in McArthur – Professionals and Brave Faces speakers who have become masters of managing their mental health discuss what communities can do to support those in recovery. Panelists include:

– Professionals and Brave Faces speakers who have become masters of managing their mental health discuss what communities can do to support those in recovery. Panelists include: Donnell Ewert, Director of Shasta County Health and Human Services

Cathy Tillman, MHSA Volunteer Program and Peer Support Coordinator

Denise Green, HHSA Peer Support Specialist and Brave Faces Advocate

Susan Power, President of NAMI and Brave Faces Advocate

David Martinez, Retired firefighter/EMT, retired drug and alcohol counselor, Winnemem Wintu tribal member and Brave Faces Advocate

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Suicide Prevention Training – QPR is a research-based training that involves three simple steps. When put into action, these steps can prevent a death by suicide. Trainings will be offered in Shingletown and Burney: Shingletown – 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 17 th , Black Butte Elementary School Library Burney – 4-5:30 p.m., Friday, May 18 th at Circle of Friends in Burney

Hope Is Alive! Open Mic Night – 6-9 p.m., Friday, May 18th, Ol’ Merc Pizza in McArthur:

Spoken word artists, rappers, poets and musicians from throughout Shasta County are invited to share performances that celebrate how art helps to heal and promotes understanding. Hope Is Alive! Performers should sign in at 5:30 p.m.

Becoming Brave Training – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, May 19th, Circle of Friends in Burney. Take control of your mental health story with this peer-led training. Based on a national curriculum, this one-day training will cover 3 primary goals:

Evaluating the costs/benefits of disclosing personal experience with mental health conditions. Developing strategies for safer disclosing. Crafting one’s story into a meaningful message.

Intermountain Mental Health Week events are part of National Mental Health Month, a time when Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency works with community partners to raise awareness for mental wellness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, substance use issues, suicide and suicide loss.

Funding for these events is provided by the Shasta County Mental Health Services Act. The Intermountain American Association of University Women is a co-sponsor of the Finding Hope In Our Neighbors Forum.

Visit www.shastahhsa.net for more information.