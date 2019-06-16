Letter to the Editor;

The Citizens in Opposition to the Fountain Wind Project (CIO-FWP) is a group of concerned citizens in the intermountain area of Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, and Moose Camp that are opposing the Fountain Wind Project, our concerns are multifaceted.

The first major concern is fire danger, Shasta County lost 339,112 acres of forest land in the 2018 fires. Now a foreign company, not a public utility, wants to strip 38,000 acres of our remaining forest land, to be replaced by 100 windmills reaching 590.6 ft tall. The fire hazard of windmills is well documented and would surely cause another Paradise type event, that could sweep into Palo Cedro or Burney. With PG&E’s periodic shutdowns, people here on wells or creek water could not fight the fire, also the windmills at 590.6 ft tall would prevent our air support from making drops of water or retardant where they need it, putting pressure on our ground crews and placing them in peril.

The loss of 339,112 acres of forest on the west side will severely affect our temperatures, making them hotter, increasing the fire danger, the air quality would also be affected, without the forest to clear the pollutants, air quality could reach the level of that in Los Angeles. Without a reforest program there would be little chance of recovering the quality we enjoy. When the Fountain Fire came there we escape routes on roads through the forest built by the logging industry, they are no longer available, they have been gated, so the only way out would be 299E and Oak Run, once again creating gridlock. The hazards of a major wind farm in the forest far outweigh any profit for the county, also it has been estimated our property values could drop 40 to 70%, this drop would affect the taxes when the lower assessment was figured. A large portion of the land projected to be used is part of our Native American Nation, some sacred for them, village sites, burial grounds, etc. The delivery of materials for this project by sheer weight would crush the tributaries for our creeks and streams, many of these tributaries are below ground and knowledge of them would not be apparent, they bring water from Snow Mountain and supply our entire area, they also supply Hatchet Creek, and Montgomery Creek, both class one feeders for Shasta Lake.

Our area maintains a delicate balance and would be adversely affected. One last fact to consider, the 44 windmills on Hatchet Pass produce more power than can be moved on our 5k lines, and PG&E Paid Arizona 18,000,000, (that’s right million) to take the overage, so these new windmills will produce power we do not need and can not use and a new power grid would have to be put in to carry the power OUT of state, and once again the TANK project rears it’s ugly head, in case I didn’t mention it before, the north state gets nothing from this project “NOTHING”. A statewide moratorium is absolutely necessary on the Fountain Wind project and any other large wind projects in California.

Irene Baier

Montgomery Creek