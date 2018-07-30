Since the emergency evacuations in the City of Redding began on Thursday, we have devoted several resources to patrol the evacuation zones, including several officers from outside agencies to protect residences from looting.

Once the evacuation zones have been reopened for citizens to return to their homes, unfortunately, some Redding citizens may discover they have been victimized by looters. If you have been a victim of theft from your residence or vehicle, and you live in the City of Redding, please contact the Redding Police Department to make a police report at 530-225-4200. We ask that you prepare an itemized list of stolen property, including serial numbers of missing items before you call. This will help in the potential recovery of your property.

Your call will be assigned to have an officer contact you as soon as possible, however, due to limited resources it may be an extended wait, such as hours, or days, depending. We will make every effort to contact you and take your report, we just ask for you continued patience in this difficult time for our community.