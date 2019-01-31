Wednesday, February 6

7–9 pm Shasta College Theater

11555 Old Oregon Trail

Redding, CA 96003 FREE—Seating is first come first served.

Please join California Humanities for a free public forum featuring a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sonia Nazario. Nazario won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing for her six-part Los Angeles Times series Enrique’s Journey about the experiences of Latin American children immigrating to the United States. She is currently an opinion writer with the New York Times focused on immigration and asylum.

Nazario is joined in conversation by Joaquin Alvarado, founder of StudiotoBe and former CEO of the Center for Investigative Reporting. This free public forum is presented by California Humanities in partnership with Shasta College. Copies of Enrique’s Journey will be available for purchase.