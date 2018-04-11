A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Redding Masonic Family Center, 195 Masonic Ave., Redding.

Richard Carl Cunningham was born to Harry and Marjorie Cunningham in Bismarck, ND, the youngest of three sons. He grew up in Greeley, CO and graduated from Greeley High School then went to work at the Greeley Daily Tribune as a pressman. Married and with a daughter, he moved his young family to Oxnard, CA where he worked over 20 years for the Oxnard Press-Courier newspaper, retiring as press foreman.

He moved to Shasta Co. in 1981 to open his own “little country print shop” in Palo Cedro which grew to later become Airport Printing & Mailing, from which he retired in 2000. During the 1980s he published and printed a local monthly paper known as The Lassen View Lariat.

He was a member of the I.O.O.F and served the Oxnard Lodge as Noble Grand in 1971 and was Secretary for many years. He was appointed Grand Sentinel of the Grand Encampment for 1979 and traveled the state to official events and functions with his tuxedo packed into his motorcycle saddlebags.

Dick became a Master Mason in 1976 in Anacapa Lodge No. 710, F.&A.M. Upon moving north, he affiliated with Northern Light Lodge No. 190 in Millville and was caretaker of the historical building for many years. Northern Light merged with Western Star Lodge No. 2 who presented him with the Hiram Award, the highest honor that can be conferred upon a Mason for outstanding dedication and service to the Craft. He was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner, serving the local Nor-Cal Shrine Club as Secretary for the past nine years. He was most proud of being a van driver escort, transporting local children to and from the Shrine Hospital for Children in Sacramento. He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served three times as Worthy Patron. He also held life membership in the Loyal Order of Moose.

He married the love of his life, Catherine, in 1996 and they had many wonderful times together, traveling, working on their country property, and enjoying the company of Labrador Retrievers. Both were active members of the Shasta Cascade Rail Preservation Society, where Dick got to play with the big trains!

Richard leaves behind his wife Catherine of Palo Cedro, brother Don (Patricia) Cunningham of Cheyenne, daughter Sally (Michael) Sanders of Redding, step-daughters Sherry (Robert) Maxwell of Placerville, Catherine “Sue” Bell (Don Curry) of Yuba City, and step-son Michael (Charla) Bell of Mechanicsville, MD; and numerous extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made to:

Shasta Cascade Rail Preservation Society

Suite 601

15015 Fawndale Road

Redding, CA 96003-8426

or

Shrine Hospital for Children

c/o Nor-Cal Shrine Club

P.O. Box 991373

Redding, CA 96099-1373