Palo Cedro resident Kurt Harrison France, 88, passed away on May 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Center after a short illness.

Kurt was born on Sept. 11, 1930 in Hartford, Connecticut to Florence Miller and Herbert A. France. He had three brothers Bud, Bill and Art and is survived by sister Doris Hagood of Manassas, Virginia.

Kurt left behind his wife of 61 years, Carol France; sons Eric (Kelly) of Sacramento; Roger (Christine) of Roseville and daughter Kirsten France Jenkins (Mike) of Oak Run; four grandchildren—Megan and Katy France and Kelsey and Dylan Lusso; and several nieces and nephews.

During the 1950s, Kurt answered the country’s call to arms during the Korean War serving four years for the United States Coast Guard, then attending Worchester Polytechnic Institute to earn a degree in civil engineering.

Carol and Kurt married on June 21, 1958 in Lexington Massachusetts; then two days later, packed their vehicle that included a canoe strapped to the roof, and drove across the states to California where he was hired to work on the Oroville water project.

After leaving the Department of Water Resources, Kurt worked for several construction and engineering firms. In 1971 he started working for CH2MHILL and moved his family to Palo Cedro. After several years he started his own business—France Engineering of Palo Cedro.

On July 9, 2019, a Celebration of Life will be observed for Kurt France at 11:00 a.m., First United Methodist Church—1825 East Street in Redding. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given to the Sunapee Historical Society—P.O. Box 501, Sunapee, NH 03782; or First United Methodist Church—P.O. Box 992716, Redding 96099.