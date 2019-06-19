CAROLYN ELAINE AGUIAR Born September 20, 1938 Altus, Oklahoma Entered into Rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Red Bluff, Californi a

In a life devoted to raising a big family, Carolyn recently reflected with an easy smile, “My job is done.” It was important to her that the memories of an extended family from Oklahoma to California, and points in between, remained familiar and connected.

Growing up on her family’s vast cotton farm in rural Oklahoma instilled her with a deep appreciation for nature, a reliance on family, and a sense of decency and fairness that provided direction throughout her life.

She moved with her mother out west to the Bay area but still managed to spend most summers back on the farm. At Richmond High School she became friends with a group of rowdy rabble-rousers who loved life and adventure. One of those guys with an interest in drag racing was particularly handsome, and after a budding romance, they married. Their unlikely marriage proved durable, lasting a lifetime of 61 years until Bob’s death in 2017.

They moved to Whitmore in the early 90s and began a tradition of wintering in the warm Arizona sun. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, oil painting the natural world and strolling along an expansive country landscape at home, but it was her joy of cooking that wove the fabric of her large family together. With a can-do spirit, she forged together a memorable blend of recipes from Oklahoma with the traditional Italian tastes of her husband. Black-eyed peas with okra, Maxine steak, yellow watermelon salad, Noni’s raviolis, Osso Bucco, and anything piccata are a few of many dishes conjuring a lifetime of memories.

Carolyn peacefully entered rest after a short battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, and is survived by six children—Laura, Patti, Jim, Joe, John and Mike, brother Ron, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn would be happy to know of your contribution to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Foundation (www.stjude.org).

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers, 816 Walnut Street in Red Bluff.