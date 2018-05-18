On May 18, 2018, at 12:20 a.m., in the area of Dana Drive and Churn Creek Road a Redding Police Department Officer contacted Kelly Ross, 37 years old, of Redding. Ross a local transient was illegally camping in a public place. After Ross was cited for being in violation of a Redding Municipal Code he declined to sign the citation. Ross then became enraged and began to fight with the officer.

The officer had to use his baton and OC spray in an attempt to subdue Ross. Other officers arrived on scene to assist. Ross violently continued to fight officers. Baton strikes, OC spray, and the deployment of taser were all used; however, they were not effective. K9 Otto and his handler arrived on scene to assist the officers. With the help of K9 Otto officers were finally able to take Ross into custody. The fight between Ross and the officer lasted over six minutes.

Ross had to medically be cleared at a local hospital. He was then booked into Shasta County Jail for violently resisting and battery against an officer.

Several of the officers sustained injuries and broken equipment due to the tense and violent fight.