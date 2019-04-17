Home Animal Adoption If adopted, Eddie Van Halen could rock your world — ACAWL Pet... Animal AdoptionAnimal Rescue If adopted, Eddie Van Halen could rock your world — ACAWL Pet Adoption of the Week 04/17/2019 80 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Eddie Van Halen is a three-year-old, Siamese blend male that has been neutered and up to date on vaccines. Eddie is very sweet and gets along with other cats. To adopt apply online at acawl.org or call 515 0537 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment