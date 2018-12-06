Reported at 6:30 a.m.

I5 North just south of Knighton Road closed for Office Involved Shooting

This morning at approximately 05:30 a.m., an officer with the Redding Police Department located a stolen vehicle on southbound I5 near S. Bonnyview Road. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

At the termination of the pursuit on I5 North just south of Knighton Road, there was an officer-involved shooting. All officers are uninjured and there are no outstanding suspects.

As a result of this incident, I5 northbound is closed and traffic is encouraged to use alternate routes. This is all the information being released at this time.