Caltrans District 2 in cooperation with the California Highway Patrol, the US Forest Service and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department announced that Interstate 5 north of Redding will remain closed throughout the weekend due to unpredictable fire activity, emergency roadway restoration and safety issues in the area. The route will be re-evaluated on Sunday. Motorists are encouraged to re-assess travel plans for trips that can be rescheduled or plan additional travel time for the following alternate routes:
CLOSURE INFORMATION
Northbound I-5 is closed at Fawndale. Local residents only will be allowed through up to Riverview Drive. No traffic is allowed beyond Gibson Drive.
LOCAL RESIDENTS MUST HAVE PROPER IDENTIFICATION
ALTERNATE ROUTES:
For Motorists traveling south on I-5 from Mt. Shasta:
- Take SR 89 to take westbound SR 299 to SR 3 to Redding. Estimated to take three hours with grid-lock traffic speeds, or
- Take southbound SR 89, to westbound SR 44, into Redding. Estimated to take up to two hours with moderate traveling speeds.
For Motorists traveling north on I-5 from Redding:
- Take eastbound SR 299 to northbound SR 89 then travelers may choose to take northbound SR 89 to Mount Shasta. Estimated to take up to three hours with grid-lock traffic speeds, or
- Take eastbound SR 299, to northbound SR 139 at Canby, to westbound SR 161 to Dorris, to southbound US 97 to Weed, and then back onto Northbound I-5, an estimate of up to five hours at free flow traveling speeds.
PERMIT LOADS: In advance of travel for all per loads, it is recommended that you check current roadway restrictions at www.dot.ca.gov/trafficops/permits.
For the most current information, please call the Caltrans hotline at 530-225-3452.