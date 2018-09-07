Caltrans District 2 in cooperation with the California Highway Patrol, the US Forest Service and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department announced that Interstate 5 north of Redding will remain closed throughout the weekend due to unpredictable fire activity, emergency roadway restoration and safety issues in the area. The route will be re-evaluated on Sunday. Motorists are encouraged to re-assess travel plans for trips that can be rescheduled or plan additional travel time for the following alternate routes:

CLOSURE INFORMATION

Northbound I-5 is closed at Fawndale. Local residents only will be allowed through up to Riverview Drive. No traffic is allowed beyond Gibson Drive.

LOCAL RESIDENTS MUST HAVE PROPER IDENTIFICATION

ALTERNATE ROUTES:

For Motorists traveling south on I-5 from Mt. Shasta:

Take SR 89 to take westbound SR 299 to SR 3 to Redding. Estimated to take three hours with grid-lock traffic speeds, or

Take southbound SR 89, to westbound SR 44, into Redding. Estimated to take up to two hours with moderate traveling speeds.

For Motorists traveling north on I-5 from Redding:

Take eastbound SR 299 to northbound SR 89 then travelers may choose to take northbound SR 89 to Mount Shasta. Estimated to take up to three hours with grid-lock traffic speeds, or

Take eastbound SR 299, to northbound SR 139 at Canby, to westbound SR 161 to Dorris, to southbound US 97 to Weed, and then back onto Northbound I-5, an estimate of up to five hours at free flow traveling speeds.

PERMIT LOADS: In advance of travel for all per loads, it is recommended that you check current roadway restrictions at www.dot.ca.gov/trafficops/permits.

For the most current information, please call the Caltrans hotline at 530-225-3452.