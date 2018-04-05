On April 4, 2018, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Deputy Coroner Investigators were dispatched to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, California regarding a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 273 near Girvan Road. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 68 year old Marcie Jane Shelby of Anderson, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin was notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.