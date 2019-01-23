Click on ad for more info

Date And Time Thu, January 31, 2019 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST Location Cascade Theater 1731 Market Street Redding, CA 96001

On January 31, 2019, The Northern California Anti-Trafficking Coalition (NCAT), in partnership with One Safe Place, The Redding Rotary Club, Dignity Health, and the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, will be hosting a film release at the Cascade Theater to raise awareness of the issue of sex trafficking in Shasta County.

The film, “The Melvin Baldwin Greene Case” by Tyler Faires, showcases a sex trafficking prosecution which occurred here in Shasta County. The evening will also include local trafficking stories and key community leaders addressing potential solutions to the problem. “After hearing many locals say that they didn’t think trafficking happened in our community, I knew that raising awareness was going to be key to bringing change. The value of an event like this is rooted in the ability of our community understanding that trafficking does, in fact, happen here. When a community understands that, they can be a part of the change,” Lance Jacobs, co-founder of NCAT, said.

The event starts at 7pm, and is free and open to the public. Seat reservations can be made at: reddinghumantrafficking.eventbrite.com. The event will not only raise awareness but give practical steps on how the community can get involved and become part of the solution.

About NCAT

The NCAT coalition began in 2013 when a group of community members came together to approach the idea of how a community-wide solution could be put in place. We recognize the role professionals and practitioners play in the wider space of solution and seek to collaborate and cooperate with these groups bringing about holistic change.

The vision of NCAT moves through a four-pillar structure of building Awareness and Prevention that impacts how our community sees this issue and plays their part in positive change, as well as Intervention and Restoration activities that provide services for victims of trafficking and helps move them into safe options for their restoration and healing process.