LaMalfa said: “I’ve said it before, our military is in a readiness crisis. With conflicts all around the globe, our armed forces are stretched more thinly than ever. Congress understands this problem and members of both parties are taking action to fix it. The NDAA will make sure our military is properly equipped to handle the missions at hand. Importantly, it also gives our over-worked troops a much deserved pay raise – the largest in eight years. This legislation passed the Senate and now the House with broad bipartisan support, and I expect the President to sign it into law in short order.”

Highlights of the bipartisan bill are as follows:

Increase of $26.4 billion to rebuild our overworked military.

Largest pay raise for troops in 8 years.

Increases the size of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Army Guard and Reserve, Naval and Air Reserve, and Air Guard.

$4.4 billion to strengthen missile defense.

Better equipped ground forces and aviation readiness.

Invests in military capabilities to combat threats around the globe.

Preserves Special Survivor Indemnity Allowances (SSIA) for military spouses.

Reforms Pentagon buying practices and oversight.

The House of Representatives previously passed this legislation in July by a margin of 344-81. After agreeing to the amended version which passed the Senate by a margin of 89-8, the legislation will now be sent to the President’s desk to await his signature.

