(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill would allow a qualified individual to possess a concealed handgun in another state that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms. Congressman LaMalfa is one of the original cosponsors of the bill.

LaMalfa said: “If a law-abiding citizen is legally licensed to carry a gun in one state, they should be allowed to in every state. This is about uniformity and personal protection when travelling across state lines. A widely cited study by Northwestern University determined that legal firearms help to prevent around 2.1 million crimes per year. This legislation protects the constitutional rights of the millions of law-abiding gun owners in America that try to follow the rules.”

In addition, the House also passed H.R. 4477, the Fix NICS Act. This bill strengthens the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) database by penalizing Federal Agencies who do not update the database and incentivizes State Agencies to update the database. The bill also requires Bureau of Justice Statistics to report on bump stocks.

The study from Northwestern University can be found here: http://www.jstor.org/stable/1144004?origin=crossref&seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents

