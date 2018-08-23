CalFresh recipients can now temporarily purchase hot foods with EBT benefits after the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) issued a waiver as a response to the California wildfires.

Due to the power outages, displacement and destruction caused by the recent wildfires, many Shasta County residents have evacuated to shelters or temporary housing and have no ability to store food or access cooking facilities. In order to better serve those residents, the hot foods waiver will be available to CalFresh households in Shasta County and neighboring counties, including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Plumas, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo.

The hot foods waiver is effective immediately and will stay in effect through September 16, 2018. Authorized retailers have been notified but have the option to opt out. CalFresh recipients are encouraged to verify that this benefit is available at their local grocery store.

People affected by the wildfires who are seeking food assistance may apply for Disaster CalFresh beginning August 22, 2018, by visiting one of two regional offices in Shasta County.

In addition, people with new needs for assistance due to the wildfires may always apply for regular CalFresh benefits and CalWORKs cash aid at their local Health and Human Services Agency offices in Redding, Anderson, Shasta Lake and Burney or online at www.c4yourself.com. For questions about regular benefits, please contact the Shasta County HHSA Customer Service Center at (877) 652-0731.