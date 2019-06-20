From National Weather Station Sacramento

A fire weather watch is now in effect from 11:00 p.m. tonight through 6:00 p.m. Saturday for breezy north winds and low humidity.

Breezy north winds will develop on late this afternoon and evening and this will bring increased fire weather concerns for portions of the northern and central Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills below 2000 feet. Increased fire weather concerns will continue through Saturday.

CALFIRE says to make sure you are doing your part to prevent wildfires