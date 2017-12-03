By Palomino Armstrong,

Well I have wonderful news, and another question for y’all.

The QUESTION IS THIS? Can we step up one more time this year and save the little man shown above, as well as 5 other miniatures/ponies? I have yet to see photos of all of them, but received an EMERGENCY call a few minutes ago. I do not know for sure if we have more than 48 hours?, but I know we have to “git ‘er done” asap.

The bail on these guys is $275 each, although the shipper will give us a slight discount if we save them all. The pony mare has a higher bail. So we are working on a package deal. It is simply not fair for a mare to be used as a baby factory and then thrown in the trash.

Obviously these guys are too tiny to survive a long trailer ride, so if they are not saved they very likely will be shot in the head and used for dog food and for their hides. Again we will have expenses for the Coggins, Health Certs and transportation, etc. but I know WE CAN DO THIS.

I need to put down a deposit ASAP!

Although we were, “full up”, we have two of the bigger babies leaving this weekend, and at least one or two of the mares heading out as soon as we get the blood work etc. This just happens to open up the perfect little pen for these precious little ones.

I really thought that breaking my leg would slow things down. However, God had a good giggle again, as life is going on as far as rescuing the needy. It has definitely interfered with training, but this too shall pass and luckily we are still able to “git ‘er done”, thanks to y’all!

Again, we need to get this done asap. Their bail is more than we usually spend per orphan, but they deserve a chance at life. There is a reason that God put them in front of us, and I’m hoping we can save them.

Let’s be THEIR CHRISTMAS MIRACLE.

So I am hoping that if anyone has that “impossible to buy for person who already has everything and needs nothing”, the one they have no idea what to get for Christmas; how aboutsaving a life in their name? We can send them a wonderful thank you and it is a meaningful gift without any strings attached.

We are bringing back our “SUNSHINE & SMILES” program, where we have horses we can share with the community. In CA we worked with the Battered Women and Children’s shelter and you would not believe how awesome it was to see those kids’ faces light up. The horses are so healing and we are looking forward to focusing more on this program in NV.

The awesome news is that y’all have saved 30 lives since that fateful day I broke my femur. 27 of them were orphans whose moms & families had already shipped, 2 were 20 year old geldings and 1 was a 17 year old mare. All three were ready to be loaded on the slaughter truck, so we picked them up.

We want to say thank you to all the folks that helped by taking on some of these orphans. We only have 6 at this time and we are working hard to place them in great homes.

So please, if you can find it in your heart for one more miracle this year, let’s save these mini’s and ponies. We can’t do it without you.

Thank you for all the love and support and all the lives you’ve saved! We could not do this without you!

To our monthly donors, Due to joining WIN, our tax ID number changed. We appreciate all the ongoing support and are asking you (with so much love and appreciation) to please transfer it to the new Paypal – Palomino@chillypepper.org as we will be closing the old paypal acct. Thank you so much for being part of the Chilly Pepper family.