38th Annual Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival Sat. Sept. 8—8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sun. Sept. 9—8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Bishop Quinn Community Center 21893 Old 44 Drive Palo Cedro Map

The Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival always seems to have something enjoyable for everyone attending—the bee beard, the amazing arts and crafts, the food to name a few, but this year you just may have the desire to attend both days with the jammed packed musical and dancing talents coming from our local community.

Here is just a small taste of the bands slated for the Festival:

On Saturday, Sept. 8 at noon—Loosely Strung will be performing sets with a mixture of old-time fiddle tunes, bluegrass, country and folk classics. With their beautiful three-part vocal harmonies, then add a five-string banjo, rhythm guitar, lap steel, harmonica, steel-top resonator guitar, and an upright bass will bring enjoyment to all age audiences. The group has been performing throughout local counties for many social and community events for a few decades.

Loosely Strung band members are Ted Christy—5-string banjo, guitar, harmonica, resonator guitar and vocals; Dan Epley—Rhythm Guitar, bass, vocals and harmonies; Dean Gledhill—resonator guitar, 5-string banjo, lap steel, guitar and vocals; and Jackie LaMuth—upright bass, tenor banjo, vocals and harmonies.

The Down Home String Band will be performing at the Bee Festival — 10:45 a.m. on Sun. Sept. 9. The five-piece acoustic band from Northern California has an upbeat presentation include everything from old time fiddle and bluegrass, to the old favorites, western swing, and Celtic.

The group has been performing throughout the north state for both small and large venues. Their members include Nicki Carlisle—California State Fiddle Champion, on fiddle mandolin, and vocals, Lee Brushett—guitar, mandolin, vocals, Don Nichols —tenor guitar, vocals, Lloyd Raeg—guitar, vocals, and George Fredson—guitar, vocals.

For information about the band, their upcoming performances, or booking information, contact George Fredson by phone (530) 604-8706 or email at RootsMusicRedding@yahoo.com or Nicki Carlisle (530) 474-4427 or email at msfiddles@frontiernet.net.

Performing at the Honey Bee Festival on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:45 p.m., the Redding native group Major 7 comprises of Jacob Akana on guitar, Emily Stolz on sax, Daniel V. Lindberg on bass and Rob Trent on drums.

Major 7 or M7 for short, plays a wide range of music including jazz, funk, rock, folk and indie. M7 was formed three years ago by members of the Shasta High School Jazz Ambassadors. They began performing during lunch at school, which eventually led to more gigs around downtown Redding. This year they were featured in the Summer Nights Music Festival and were the header band at the 22nd Redding Beer & Wine Festival.

Jacob Akana, 18-year-old, is the 2014 and 2016 California State Open Picking Champion. Jacob plays fiddle, guitar, bass and mandolin and attends Shasta College. Danny Lindberg, bass player and vocals is a music major at Shasta College.

Follow Major 7 on their FaceBook page

On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2:45 p.m., community members will get the chance to come see an up and coming Indie, Folk, Alternative band—Birdfeeder performing at the Festival.

The Redding based group have been performing all around town lately and have developed a fan base that covers all ages. Birdfeeder plays mainly original and some cover band songs. Their set list is diverse and covers artists from Bob Dylan, Oscar Isaac and Marcus Mumford, to the Beatles, The Script and Adele.

The band consists of Jordan McLaughlin—songwriter/composer, acoustic guitar, vocals; Daniel V. Lindberg—songwriter/composer, upright bass, mandolin, vocals; and Tyler de la Peña—composer, electric guitar, bass guitar.

Check them out at Facebook.com/birdfeederband

**NOTE: more Bee-News coming!!