Redding Police Investigators are continuing to investigate a homicide after the victim was discovered on Sunday, October 27, 2019, near Viking Skate.

The following is a picture of the victim who has been identified as 20 year old, Larissa Marie Cole. There are no other details to release at this time. We will release more information as it becomes available. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Redding Police Investigations at 530-225-4200.